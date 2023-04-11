General

The Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), Maha Prasad Adhikari, has said that the condition of Nepal's banks is safe and sound at present.

In a press meet organized by the NRB to release the current macroeconomic and financial situation of Nepal based on eight months' data, Governor Adhikari said that the positive changes seen in the fiscal indicators at present have signaled the safe and sound status of the overall banks.

On the occasion, the Governor said that the issue of liquidity crunch will not continue in the banks and financial institutions in the short time, thanks to a positive growth in the fiscal indicators due to central bank's prudential regulations.

"Threats will not appear from minor shocks in the economy. The statistics are also robust," according to Governor Adhikari. Likewise, Governor Adhikari said that the market will determine the bank's interest rate instead of the central bank.

Source: National News Agency Nepal