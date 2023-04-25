Trading

The Confederation of Nepalis Industries (CNI) has called for boosting confidence of the industrialists and business community to bring about positive changes in economy.

At a meeting with Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Sharat Singh Bhandari on Tuesday, the industrialists said that they were at the receiving end due to sharp shrink in the demand side.

CNI's Chair Bishnu Kumar Agrawal and other business leaders visited the minister and stated that the business community has lost confidence due to bank's high interest rate, liquidity crunch and other issues.

Capital expenditure should be expedited to make the economy moving and some flexible policies are required to boost up demand side as well as curb the illegal transactions along the border.

In response to the business leaders, Minister Bhandari said that the government would pay attention to increase the capital expenditure.

Source: National News Agency Nepal