Conflict Survivor Organisations Demand Victim-Approved Officials in Transitional Justice Bodies



Kathmandu: Representatives of various organisations of conflict victims have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli calling for making the process of recommending office-bearers of the two commissions related to transitional justice credible and transparent. In a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar today, representatives including conflict survivor Devi Khadka expressed concern over the recommendation committee carrying out its work without consulting them.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the representatives demanded that a person who is unbiased and acceptable to the victims should be recommended as the chairperson and a person who can work impartially should be recommended as a member of the TJ commission. The committee formed by the government to recommend the office-bearers of both the commissions in accordance with the Act related to the Investigation of Disappeared Persons and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has already published a short-list from among the applications received.





On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli urged the organisations concerned not to distrust the incumbent government as he has been candidly putting forth his views in support of peace since the conflict. Making it clear that the process has taken a long time due to political misunderstanding, he said that those who commit heinous crimes against humanity like rape will be brought to justice and punished, and justice will be provided to the victims.





Prime Minister Oli emphasized that he has no intention to play with the victims’ sentiments, cheat them, or delay the process. His focus is on concluding the transitional justice process at the earliest. Although not directly involved in the conflict, Oli mentioned that his party, CPN (UML), is also a victim party to some extent as their leaders have been killed while fighting for peace.





He acknowledged that the whole country suffered from the conflict, and efforts are being made to stop the cycle of conflict and violence once and for all. Oli urged all parties to work in unison and without panic to achieve a fair and reasonable outcome. Present at the meeting was also Prime Minister’s Advisor on Human Rights and Transitional Justice, Agni Kharel.

