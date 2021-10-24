Human Rights

Now on, the conflict-victims bearing the identity card from the Commission of Investigation on the Enforced Disappeared Persons can enter the country's central administrative office, Singha Durbar, without any hurdles.

The meeting between Minister for Home Affairs Bal Krishna Khand and Commission's officials on Sunday reached an agreement to allow bearers of such identity card to enter the Singha Durbar for administration related works.

The team led by Commission's Chairperson Yubaraj Subedi briefed Minister Khand about the Commission's works and dwelt on coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure justice to those forcefully disappeared ones during the decade long insurgency in the country.

Present in the meeting on the behalf of Ministry of Home Affairs were its Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey and its Spokersperson Phadindra Mani Pokharel.

Source: National News Agency Nepal