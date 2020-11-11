Key Issues

The meeting of the Nepali Congress Central Executive Committee is to be held on coming November 13. The meeting will be held at the central office in Sanepa at 1:00 pm, according to chief secretary of the party office Krishna Prasad Poudel.

The forthcoming 14th general convention and other contemporary political issues would be discussed in the meeting. The general convention was scheduled to be held from coming Falgun 7 to 10, but has been impacted by the Corona Virus pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal