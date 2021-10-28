Key Issues

The 14th general convention of the Nepali Congress is scheduled to be held from December 10 to 12. A meeting of the party's Central Election Committee held at the party's central office on Thursday set a new date for holding the 14th general convention in Kathmandu from December 10 to 12 after holding all the elections from the ward level to the province-level.

The Nepali Congress will convene ward conventions of Sindhupalchok, Dolpa, Banke, Kailali, Surkhet, Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Bara and Parsa districts on November 13, rural municipal conventions on November 16, regional assembly regional conventions on November 19, regional assembly regional conventions. It has been stated that the convention of the district where the convention has been held on November 22 and more than one House of Representatives election will be held on November 26.

Similarly, the regional conventions of Solukhumbu, Darchula and Myagdi are scheduled to be held on November 13 and the district conventions on November 17. The district convention of Jumla district will be held on November 17.

Gopal Krishna Ghimire, a member of the election committee and senior advocate, told RSS that the regional conventions of 46 districts including Kathmandu have already been completed.

The Congress has not been able to resolve the active membership dispute in Rautahat and Rasuwa districts so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal