Key Issues

The Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to make additional arrangements for one ward working committee member and one regional representative from the inclusive group ward committee, if there is no ward working committee member or regional representative from the group.

The Congress has included women, Dalits, indigenous, Khas Aryans, Madhesis, Muslims, Tharus, minorities or persons with disabilities in an inclusive group. According to the current provision, in case of non-representation of any group in the said post, it has been decided today to make additional arrangements for one ward working committee member and one regional representative provided there are active members from that group in the ward.

According to Krishna Prasad Poudel, chief secretary of the party's central office, the party has made the arrangement on the eve of the village-municipal ward convention which will begin on Friday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal