Conjunctivitis has spread in Dhading district lately. More than 70 persons with eye infection visit District Community Eye Centre on a daily basis.

Among those visiting the hospital, 40 to 60 persons are found suffering from conjunctivitis.

The patients complain redness, swelling, and watery discharge from eye, according to eye officer at the Centre, Dr Ram Singh Tamang. The number of patients doubled in a week. "Infection is spread in the community level. Children and youths are suffering most," he added.

Other hospitals, clinics and private hospitals are also frequented by the people suffering from conjunctivitis, he added. Polluted wind and weather are contributing to spread of infection, according to him.

Dr Tamang recommends people with symptoms to undergo test and apply medicine as per prescription, wear black goggle, wash hands and face, and maintain distance from the infected persons. Similarly, the people are urged not to share bed, handkerchief and clothes with the infected persons.

The doctors have urged one and all to be aware of further spread of disease as it had already infected many schoolchildren.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal