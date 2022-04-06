Key Issues, politics

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said the ruling parties had already agreed to go for electoral alliance in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a programme organised in Chitwan to provide landownership documents to the landless and Dalits on Wednesday, the Maoist Centre Chairperson said the electoral alliance should be made in the local, province and federal level elections to safeguard the constitution and transformation. He said the incumbent coalition government of the democratic forces formed by defeating the regressive forces was proactive to address the concerns of the country and people for the long run.

Prachanda reaffirmed the need for alliance and viewed nothing was impossible if the parties worked flexibly from their respective positions.

The Maoist Centre Chairperson also reminded his party’s long-fought struggle to ensure right to land to the landless community was materialised from Bharatpur of Chitwan from Wednesday. He also recalled his journey to revolution in 2036 BS by lifting the problems of the landless people.

Also speaking at the event, Minister for Land Management, Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation Shashi Shrestha said the government would give continuity to its campaign to provide landownership documents to landless, squatters, Dalits and other needy ones.

Minister Shrestha argued that no election would stop the government from giving landownership documents to the landless people, adding that the government was committed not to miss the landless people in this campaign.

Likewise, Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City Renu Dahal said the commitment she made five years ago during the time of election was being fulfilled with the distribution of landownership documents to the landless people. “All 10,777 landless Dalits, landless squatters and residents in the unmanaged settlements would be given landownership documents,” Mayor Dahal vowed.

In the event, a total of 46 Dalit households from Aptari Devkota Chowk of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-2 were given the landownership documents.

Chairperson of National Land Commission Keshav Niraula, Vice-Chairman Nahendra Khadka, Deputy Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City Parbati Shah Thakuri, district committee chairperson of National Land Commission Badri Timilsina and others also committed to addressing the issues of the landless citizens.

Source: National News Agency Nepal