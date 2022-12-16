General

CPN (Maoist Centre)’s general-secretary Dev Gurung has highlighted the need of forging consensus among the political parties on national issues shunning political interests.

At a programme organized by Sanchar Dabali to congratulate and welcome newly-elected members of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Jumla district here today, he said all parties should remain serious about the challenges brought by the emergence of new political parties.

Gurung also stressed the need of unity among the parties on national issues.

He laid emphasis on infrastructural development to capitalize high potentials of agriculture, livestock and herbals for overall economic prosperity of the district.

On the occasion, HoR member Chhiring Damdul Lama (Bhote) expressed commitment to take up responsibility for overall development of the district by identifying tourism destinations and treasures of remote Humla. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal