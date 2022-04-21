General

In an effort to promote tourism and conserve lake, tasks of infrastructure development have been carried out in Baraha lake at Malika Rural Municipality-7, Myagdi.

Chairman of Malika Rural Municipality-7 Resham Jugjali said a fence around the lake, road and public toilets have been constructed.

We are working to make this lake a religious and touristic destination, the ward chair said.

He shared that publicity of the lake is also prioritized.

The road was constructed with Rs 1 million financial assistance of the local government and Rs 300,000 was received for the development of public toilet in the current fiscal year.

“The lake remained in shadow for lack of publicity. Now, there are increased activities lately,” Chairperson of Users Committee Dek Prasad Phagami said.

The lake is situated at an altitude of 2,200 meters from the sea level having Dhaulagiri and Gurja peaks in its background.

Likewise, a large number of religious visitors throng the Jal Baraha Temple there.

Source: National News Agency Nepal