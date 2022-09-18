General

Following the recent high level visit of the Chinese officials in Nepal, the shipments from China began entering Nepal via Rasuwagadhi border point.

China had earlier closed the border point, reasoning spread of coronavirus infection in Keyrong region. With the resumption of import, people’s movement gained pace.

In the three days, 56 Chinese containers entered Rasuwagadhi, Nepal, according to border security. Twenty-one Chinese containers entered Nepal every day in the last three days. It has resulted into higher mobility of vehicles and short-term jobs for more number of people.

In the past, the Chinese customs had sent only 14 containers a day.

The police informed that among the goods being imported by Nepali businesspersons in the wake of coming Dashain festival, two containers have walnut, and 46 have readymade garments. Similarly, seven containers brought the construction materials for hydropower projects being built in Nepal, the customs employees said.

Chief District Officer Nabaraj Jaishi said all containers have been sent to Kathmandu via Syafru, Mailung as the Pasang Lhamu Highway was obstructed.

Businessperson Dharma Poudel said they thanked the Foreign Minister Dr Narayan Khadka for facilitating the import of stuck consignments via diplomatic channel in view of traders’ plight in the face of Dashain festival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal