Gandaki Province chief Prithviman Gurung said the present Constitution has bound all Nepali in the string of national unity.

In a message of best wishes delivered on the occasion of the Constitution Day on Modnay, he said the Constitution has ended all forms of discrimination and oppression resulted in by the autocratic and centralized state systems.

He further noted that the main law of the land has bound the entire Nepali society enriched with ethnic, lingual, religious, cultural and geographical diversities in the wider continuum of national unity.

As per the Constitution, Nepal’s national sovereignty of Nepal has rested on its people and that they are the source of state power, the message reads.

“As the Constitution is the main law of the country, we need to focus on distributing fruits of democracy on an equal basis by implementing the constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights of the people”, province chief Gurung emphasized.

He said that the upcoming November 20 elections to the members of House of Representatives and province assembly was spectacular for the implementation of the Constitution and expressed his belief that the country would move ahead to the path of political stability and prosperity after the elections.

The province chief also appealed to all voters to actively participate in the upcoming elections and use their constitutionally-guaranteed franchise right, it is stated in the message. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal