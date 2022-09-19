General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has announced to confer various decorations and titles on 998 individuals on the occasion of the Constitution Day and National Day, 2079 BS at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

Names of the individuals to be decorated on the occasion were made public as per the decision of the Council of Ministers in accordance with the Article 277 of the Nepal Constitution.

The announcement was made in a statement issued today by Spokesperson of the Office of the President, Sagar Acharya. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal