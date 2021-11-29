Key Issues

CPN ((Unified Socialist) Chair Madhav Kumar Nepal has accused the CPN (UML) of lacking democratic characteristics.

Addressing a cultural programme here Monday organised by National People’s Cultural Federation, the former Prime Minister argued that their revolt from the UML was justified since the dissenting voices in the UML had to face humiliation.

“The UML’s National Congress taking place in Chitwan is enough to understand the reason behind their revolt in the UML. People with dissenting voices are being humiliated in UML,” according to leader Nepal.

He also said that the people’s multiparty democracy is mocked there and there is no management of ideology and no room for debate.

On the occasion, Chair Nepal added that the existing system of governance has been safeguarded from the alliance of democratic forces in Nepal. Stating that his party was advancing for the cause of equality and justice, Chair Nepal viewed that socialism would ensure people’s social and economic transformation.

He also pleaded the cultural figures to create their cultural pieces against discrimination, untouchability and gender-based violence.

Source: National News Agency Nepal