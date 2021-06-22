General

Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that the country would not be allowed to hit an accident.

He said so while addressing the condolence meet organised here to pay tribute to the late Hari Prasad Poudel, father of Maoist Centre leader Purna Kumari Subedi.

The former Prime Minister reiterated that the constitution would be brought on the right track, safeguarding the achievements of the struggles of the Nepali people's sacrifices, the Madhes movement and the People's Movement.

On the occasion, he said Poudel had made a big contribution to the communist movement and paid condolences to him. Poudel died on June 16 at the age of 90.

Source: National News Agency Nepal