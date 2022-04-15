Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Supreme Court (SC)'s constitutional bench has issued an order to present documents related to impeachment motion registered against suspended Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana.

A constitutional bench comprising acting Chief Justice Deepak Kumar Karki and justices, Iswari Prasad Khatiwada, Dr Anandamohan Bhatatrai, Prakashman Singh Raut and Tej Bahadur KC, issued the order to this effect.

It may be noted that advocates including Punya Prasad Khatiwada had registered a writ application demanding abrogation of impeachment motion arguing it was unconstitutional in case of sitting Chief Justice.

The apex court had issued order to present all documents related to impeachment motion registered at the parliament secretariat. As many as 98 lawmakers from ruling parties on February 13 had registered impeachment motion against CJ Rana. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal