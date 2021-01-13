General

Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel has said the Supreme Court has the final right to interpret the constitution and since the constitutional bench alone adjudicated on serious constitutional questions, the cases in the constitutional court could not be transferred to any other bench.

The Attorney General expressed this view on a question put by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JBR during the hearing in the case related to the dissolution of the House of Representatives, in the constitutional bench, today.

The Attorney General argued that it is not that a case related to constitutional topic could not be heard in the constitutional bench.

"The Court is transparent. Cases seen by the extended full bench also do come to the constitutional bench. The constitutional bench has been constituted to interpret on purely constitutional matters." He said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal