The Constitutional Council met this evening to make recommendations on the appointment of office-bearers in different constitutional commissions. The meeting chaired by the Council Chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli discussed about the appointments of office-bearers and members to various constitutional commissions, the Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa said.

However no decision was made in regards to the appointments. The CC had met in the morning today itself, but was postponed due to lack of quorum.

The CC meeting in the evening followed the promulgation of the Ordinance related to Constitutional Council by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Along with Council Chair and Prime Minister Oli, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and the National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timalsena were present in the meeting, Thapa said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal