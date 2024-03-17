Construction of emergency safe house stressed in Mugu

Stakeholders have laid emphasis on the need of constructing emergency safe house in Mugu district. Participants of an interaction 'Gender Equality and Social Inclusion' organised by Social Development Office, Mugu, here on Sunday, pointed out the need of constructing safe house at Gamgadhi. On the occasion, Chief District Officer Topendra KC said safety of victims would be ensured and it would be easier for legal treatment if a safe house could be built in the district. Similarly, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Birendra Thapa, shared that problem has surfaced in lack of safe house in the district to provide shelter to victims of VAW, domestic violence and rape cases. Likewise, Deputy-Mayor of Chhayanath Rara municipality Aishwarya Malla asked the province and federal governments to provide budget for the construction of the safe house. She mentioned that the municipality would provide necessary support for operation and management after the construction of the safe house. Chief of Social Development Office, Top Bahadur Budha, urged the three-tier governments to make arrangement for the construction and operation of the safe house in the coming budget and programmes. Source: National News Agency Nepal