General

Construction of the Jalbire Bridge along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section in Chitwan continues amidst the nationwide lockdown against the coronavirus.

It is decided not to halt the construction works and continue to complete cementing and fencing works before the rains so as to protect the built structures from rains.

As said by Muglin-Narayangadh road project engineer Shiva Khanal, 15 labourers are working regularly for the bridge construction. Preventive measures against COVID-19 have been taken for their safety.

”We expect to finish the cementing and fencing works by next 10-12 days if we face no obstructions,” he said. For this, continued supplies of construction materials are required. The project reports 62 percent progress in regard with the bridge construction works.

The structure is 80 meters long with 11 meters breadth and its total cost Rs around 140 million. The project had begun in December 2017 with 21 months completion deadline, but it got delayed as its design was changed several times.—

Source: National News Agency