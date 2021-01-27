General

Construction of the Manohara corridor – al alternative route to Koteswor-Jadibuti has completed.

According to the Division Road Office Kathmandu, the road from Balkumari bridge to bailey bridge through Manohara corridor has been blacktopped. The Bailey bridge connects Lokanthali and Narephant of Bhaktapur.

Division Chief Kunwar Nepal shared that the corridor construction that started some eight years ago has come to a completion now.

He further said the completion of the construction is much expected to reduce traffic congestion on Koteswor-Jadibuti section since vehicles bound to Bhaktapur from Lalitpur can travel directly through Balkumari.

He also said that many people however are not aware of the completion of corridor construction. "Traffic flow along the Kopteswor-Jadibuti would slash with the rise in the use of corridor".

The 1.2-km corridor was constructed tentatively at the cost of Rs 150 million. Before this, the Balkhu-Balkumari corridor along the Bagmati river has already come into operation. With this, any vehicle can move to Bhaktapur from Balkhu without reaching to the main road.

In order to allay traffic pressure on the main roads, the government has continued the construction of corridors along the Bagmati and its auxiliary rivers. Corridor construction is gaining momentum along the Bagmati, Dhobikhola, Nakhkhu, Bishnumati and Manoharakhola. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal