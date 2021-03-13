General

Construction of a powder milk production plant and its building has been started in Hetauda, the capital of Bagmati province.

The structure is being constructed at Nyureni of Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City-10, with the grant of Rs 412 million 271 thousand provided by the province government.

It is believed that with the operation of the plant, it would benefit the dairy farmers of the Bagmati province and other provinces as well.

With the operation of the plant, 60 thousand litres milk produced by some 22 thousand farmers from Bara, Parsa and Rautahat districts of Province no 2 as well as Chitwan and Makawanpur districts of Bagmati province would be procured to produce five metric tonnes powder milk daily, the Province Dairy Board stated.

Milk can also be imported from Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Parsa, Chitwan, Nawalparasi, Bara and other districts for the plant.

The target is to complete the construction of the plant and its building within about one and half years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal