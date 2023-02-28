Key Issues

Construction of various bridges along the North-South Corridor roadways is yet to be started though there is a target to complete the Corridor projects in the next two years.

To date, the Kaligandaki corridor awaits the construction of 15 bridges followed by five bridges along the Karnali corridor and four in the Koshi corridor. It is said two bridges along the Koshi corridor have been already over and two are under-construction.

Works are underway to construct 70 meters bridge along the Barun River, according to North-South Corridor project Chief Shyam Bahadur Khadka.

As the Project briefed, the Kalingadaki has already reported the completion of five bridges and some have neared the completion phase. The bridges measure 60-70 meters. The Project targets building 14 bridges there in the current fiscal year. "In overall, 15 projects await contracts."

Among the three corridors, the Karnali reports the lowest progress where the construction of various culverts along with bridges is awaited. A total of 14 bridges are to be constructed along the Karnali corridor and contracts for nine were finalized till mid-July last year while five are under-construction.

Source: National News Agency Nepal