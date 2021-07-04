General

Construction of a paved road has begun in Malangwa, the headquarters of Sarlahi district after a long gap of nearly two decades.

The road from Bikas chowk in ward no. 10 to Cinema hall chowk of Malangwa municipality is being paved concrete. The 1700 meters long and 15 meters wide road had remained neglected since a long and its reconstruction had finally brought smiles to the faces of the locals.

The road is being paved at a cost of Rs. 100 million from the Ministry of Urban Development of the federal government, according to Mayor Nirsal Shaha.

The plan was to expand the road to 42 meters wide but as it could lead to dismantling the houses of hundreds of local, it was limited to 15 meters only. The road will have 1.5 meters of drainage on both sides.

Source: National News Agency Nepal