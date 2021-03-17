Entertainment, Fashion

Works on construction of a war museum began at Batauli, an old cultural city.

Both the cultural values of Batauli and historic importance of Jitgadhi would be reflected in the museum to be constructed at Butwal Sub-Metropolis. Mayor at Sub-Metropolis Shiva Raj Subedi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Jitgadhi-Batauli War Museum. There will be the depiction of the Nepal-Anglo War at Jitgadi Fortress in the museum.

Jitgadhi has also been regarded as the centre of tourism at Batauli, said Mayor Subedi, adding that museum construction would also be a major work in this connection. Subedi further said a new tourism circle would be built linking other small cities and a ring road in Butwal.

The construction of museum also falls under the integrated urban development perspective forwarded by the Sub-Metropolis. The perspective has been framed by envisioning the population after 50 years. The museum is being constructed at the cost of Rs 68.2 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal