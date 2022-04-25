General

The Ministry of Finance has consulted with the Ministry of Forest and Environment and Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport as part of its preparation of budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Similar consultation was also held with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, in a discussion with Ministry of Forest, laid emphasis on maximum use of forest without its destruction.

Saying that huge quantity of logs has been imported from foreign countries of late, he suggested to bring programme to utilize timbers of the country's forests and check import from outside. "A policy should be framed to not import logs from outside in coming days. Let us evaluate in which time and quantity we can use the timbers of our forests. But this does not mean deforestation but proper use of forest resources", he noted.

The Ministry of Forest and Environment has urged the Finance Ministry to include a Madhes province-focused campaign of plantation in policy, programme and budget.

The Minister responded to the proposal of the campaign positively and also directed to design programme to invest for herbal production and processing by mobilizing local cooperatives and groups.

Present in the meeting with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies were its Minister Dilendra Prasad Badu, Secretary Arjun Prasad Pokharel, Commerce and Supply Secretary Dr Ganesh Prasad Pandey.

The Ministry of Industry had delivered presentation including the contents to be reflected in the annual policy, programme and budget. Among the proposed initiatives are programme to generate job opportunities to 25,400, establish special industrial zone in new areas, repair and maintain the existing industrial areas and expand petroleum pipelines.

Source: National News Agency Nepal