Consumer-friendly laws needed, Minister Giri says



Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Padam Giri has said that consumer-friendly laws were needed in the drinking water supply sector.

Addressing the 18th general assembly of Shivalaya Drinking Water Consumer and Sanitation Organization in Parbat on Saturday, Minister Giri viewed that amendment to the existing Act was required to reduce the tariffs on the part of the consumers.

Minister Giri said that access to clean drinking water was the citizens’ fundamental right and that the incumbent government was working for the same by managing the old projects and expanding the new ones.

Stating that the water sources are drying up, Minister Giri argued that drinking water projects should be run with an integrated approach by exploring new water sources.

In a separate context, Minister Giri said that the fraud cooperative managers should be brought to book and should be deprived of the services given by the government by blacklisting them.

On the occasion, the Law Minister said that drafting laws

to book the deceitful cooperative organization was in the final stage.

