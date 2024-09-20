Context- 9th Constitution Day: Lumbini Chief Minister bats for complete implementation of constitution strengthening province



Chief Minister of Lumbini Province Chet Narayan Acharya has argued that the Lumbini Province Government has successfully delivered the overall development initiatives to the people through good-governance and social justice.

Talking to Senior Reporter of RSS Bharat KC on the occasion of the Constitution Day, Chief Minister Acharya said a foundation stone has been laid to ensure satisfaction to the people from the service delivery carried out by the Province Government.

“The multidimensional poverty rate has been reduced to 18 per cent now from 30 per cent in 2075/076 BS. The unemployment has been reduced to eight percent from 11 per cent. And the child mortality rate is now 33 per 1,000 from 45 and the infant mortality rate is 21 per 1,000 from 30,” the Chief Minister shared the progress achieved after the formation of the province government.

Acharya argued that the constitution achieved from the dedication and sacrifices of Nepali has federated the state power, keeping people at the centre and the provi

nce governments have been providing services to the people keeping people at the centre.

“The pro-people service is the key achievement of the constitution. We have been guided by the constitutional provisions of ensuring equal opportunity to all and making an equitable society,” Acharya added.

“There has been constant progress in agriculture, tourism and industry sectors in Lumbini Province through the planned development efforts. Positive achievements have been obtained in the areas of women’s participation and empowerment, social inclusion, human resource development and other areas,” according to the Chief Minister.

Likewise, he said that there has been progress in the SDG indicators. “The achievements are not complete as we expected. We wanted to work to make a great stride but COVID-19, earthquakes and other natural disasters hindered our expectations,” he shared.

According to Acharya, the province government has been visible from zero and now has arrived in a state to deliver achievements that the

people can experience.

Asked about the poor state of intergovernmental relations, the Lumbini Province Chief Minister said efforts have been taken from the respective sides instead of creating contradictions among federal, province and local levels for the implementation of the constitution.

“Effective initiatives have been taken for bringing the Police Personnel Adjustment Act from the federal government and to ensure the fiscal transfer linked to the utilization and sharing of the natural means and resources,” he argued.

Likewise, delay in the making of the Federal Civil Service Act and Federal Education Act has created challenges in the performance of the province government, the Chief Minister said admitting the poor state of intergovernmental relations.

On criticisms of the province government for being economically burden for the country, the Chief Minister termed such rumours as attempts made to weaken federalism by creating wrong narratives.

He added that such rumours were made to create instabil

ity by creating illusions among the people but said that the province governments have worked for development efforts, creating social awakening, capacity building, preservation of local arts, culture and their promotion, and several other jobs. “The province government is the government of the people. All of its activities are people-centric. But, we need to work to further institutionalize the relations of province government and citizens,” Chief Minister Acharya reviewed.

The Constitution of Nepal has ended all sorts of discrimination created by the centralized and unitary form of governance, and has adopted pluralistic, multi-ethnic, multilingual, multi-religious, multicultural and geographically diverse characteristics.

“The constitution has played an important role in promoting unity, socio-cultural tolerance and harmony among diversity. To ensure economic equality, prosperity and social justice, build an equitable society based on proportional, inclusive and participatory principles,” Acharya stated.

In line with the spirit of federalism, the Lumbini Province Government is making its performance stronger and pro-people and the province government is committed to making ‘Prosperous Lumbini Province’ through good-governance, social justice and people-centric development efforts, the Chief Minister mentioned.

Source: National News Agency RSS