Various speakers have said that it would be easier for resolving the problems of working journalists when the editors of different media make their relations cordial with newsroom.

At a dialogue organized by Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Pratishthan Province Committee with editors of different media on Sunday, they said continuous dialogue with media entrepreneurs along with federation members and editors could only resolve the problems of working journalists.

On the occasion, Nagarik daily editor Gunaraj Luitel expressed happiness over the rise in the number of professional journalists in the FNJ so the umbrella organization should lay emphasis on labour security and professional competency of journalists.

Chief Editor of ekagaj.com online media, Hari Bahadur Thapa said the FNJ should cautiously move to address the issues of working journalists. Editor of Republica daily, Subas Ghimire said the problems of working journalists have not been addressed due to ‘miscommunication’ among the federation, editors and journalists.

Chief editor of nepalbahas.com online, Chetan Adhikari said the FNJ was of political nature than that of professional. Sancharika Samuha chair Nitu Pandit called for the FNJ to continuously raise voice for addressing emerging issues of working journalists. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal