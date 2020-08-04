Science & Technology

The flood-swollen Feme rivulet which flows through Fidim municipality has caused damages in multiple areas. The monsoon-rain triggered flood that continued since Sunday evening through Monday afternoon has risked the Feme rivulet bridge along the Fidim-Falot road.

With perpetual erosion of land in the western part, the 25-metre-long bridge has come to a vulnerable condition. Flood has swept away over half portion of land across the main pillar increasing risk to the bridge infrastructure.

Likewise, landslides caused by the flood-fed rivulet in the surrounds of the bridge and at Fidim municiplaity-1, Malbanse have obstructed the Fidim-Falot road section. The municipality is trying to clear off the landslide debris from the road.

Landslides occurred in the Namdu rivulet at Fidim-7 halted the traffic along the Fidim-Ranitar-Lungrupa road section. The municipality and locals are putting their efforts to resume the traffic operation.

Meanwhile, flood-fed Feme rivulet has also caused damages to three micro hydel projects at Fidim. The power generation from the projects has come to a halt with the flood sweeping away the projects’ pipelines.

Continuous floods have caused damages to Feme rivulet micro hydropower project and other two projects of BK hydropower, said chief of the District Police Office Panchthar DSP SiddharajNeupane. Floods have taken away around 70-metre pipeline of the projects and also triggered damages to their cause ways.

Floods have caused the obstruction of around 250-KW electricity from the three projects. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal