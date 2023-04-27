General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has asked the local residents not to politicize on the development works of Ghorahi-Tulsipur road four-lane project.

Addressing the Agriculture, Tourism and Trade Fair in Narayanpur of Dang on Thursday, Minister Sharma said that unusual protests and politicization will not bring about positive results but added that public pressure would help pile pressure on the higher authorities.

She said that the life of the general public is in trouble as construction of the four-lane road is delayed. Minister Sharma added that she has accorded top priority for the construction of the road section after her election as the House of Representatives (HoR) member.

Minister Sharma added that the contract agreement with the contractor will be terminated prior to the upcoming budget speech and the preparations are on to that end.

"The contractor has the sole right until the contract is terminated and the government can do nothing though it wants. So, we will end the contract first and then begin the construction," the Minister stated.

The Indian Exim Bank has invested and an Indian company is working for the project.

Minister Sharma is of the view that Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister, Indian Ambassador and others to end the deadlock of the project.

Meanwhile, at a separate programme in Dang on Thursday itself, Minister Sharma said that the government was working to settle the cases of conflict-related issues through the means of transitional justice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal