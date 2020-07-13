General

The Regional Urban Development Project and Contractor Company signed a contract for the construction of roads in different places of Dhangadhi sub-metropolis on Sunday.

Project chief ParikshitKadariya and Kalika Construction Pvt Ltd representative Prakash Chandra Kharel signed the contract paper on Sunday to that end.

According to the contract, seven road sections would be constructed in the first phase under the regional project.

In the first phase, Gumla-Church road (2,007 metres), Dhangadhi main road from Traffic Chauraha to Kailali drain (1,780 metres), postal road from campus road to Jakhor Lake (700 metres), Campus road-Chatakpur (3,650 metres), Dhangadi-KhutiyaSyaule road (870 metres), Inland Revenue road (430 metres) and Hasanpur road (1,150 metres) would be built.

Dhangadhi sub-metropolis mayor Nripa Bahadur Wad called for support from all municipal residents to ease the implementation of the roads construction.

Source: National News Agency Nepal