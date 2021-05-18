Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Supreme Court has issued today an interim order in the name of the government to set up, if needed, a separate mechanism 0f health experts to combat the second wave of COVID-19.

A single bench of Justice Dipak Kumar Karki issued the order asking the government to act as per the recommendations of the experts. The order also urged the government to set up temporary hospitals with the provision of doctors and health personnel to meet the rising demand for hospital beds.

The order comes in response to a writ petition filed by advocate Kirtinidhi Sharma Poudel seeking an order to the government to ensure the citizens' right to live by ensuring their access to health service. The office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Ministries of Home, Finance, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Health and Population had been named as defendants in the petition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal