Key Issues

General Secretary of the Nepali Congress, Bishwo Prakash Shama, has said cooperation and harmony among the political parties is essential. Conflict among political parties was against people's interest, he argued.

Addressing a programme organized in course of filing candidacy for April 23 by-election here Monday, General Secretary Sharma viewed changed politics is the choice of youths at present. The youths are yearning for opportunities in the country, which must be addressed, he underscored.

On a different note, he said internal discussion could be held to address the dissent in the party. He urged the party leaders and cadres to think positively for enlightening themselves.

General Secretary Sharma also argued that April 23 by-election in Chitwan-2 would give the result different from the past. Also speaking on the occasion, Joint General Secretary Mahalaxmi Upadhyay said the internal dispute in the party must not be surfaced during election. Once the NC is strengthened, democracy will be robust, she added.

Also speaking on the occasion were Thakur Dhakal of CPN (Maoist Centre), candidate on behalf of ruling coalition, Jit Narayan Shrestha, NC Chitwan President, Rajeshwor Khanal, district Vice Chair of CPN (Unified Socialist), Krishna Neupane and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal