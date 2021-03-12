General

National Cooperatives Federation chair Minraj Kandel has said cooperatives were facing problems for not complying with the system.

In a two-day orientation organized by Nepal Cooperatives Journalists Society and Cooperative Department here today, chair Kandel stressed the need to manage cooperative sector recognizing its effective roles in poverty alleviation and increase productivity.

He added cooperatives were gradually focusing on enhancing market productivity after a new Cooperative Act came in to force.

He shared that over 500 cooperatives have been directly working in productive sectors. Kandel claimed that 1000,000 people are directly employed in the cooperative sector of Nepal. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal