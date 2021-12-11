General

Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada has said cooperatives have significant role on national development. As part of three-pillar economic policy, cooperatives can contribute hugely to country's economy, he added.

Minister Khatiwada said it during a programme organized to mark the 22nd annual general meeting of Palung Multipurpose Cooperatives here Saturday. He viewed that the cooperatives working positively were shadowed because of some fraudulent cooperatives. The cooperatives should therefore work for the welfare of their members, Minister Khatiwada stressed.

Similarly, he suggested the members of the cooperatives to hold the leadership accountable by questioning about financial transparency.

He vowed that the responsibility he got as the Health Minister would be carried out meaningfully. Government had adopted the strategy to fight against COVID-19 pandemic effectively, according to him.

Minister Khatiwada viewed that government would ensure vaccination to all eligible people. Even the scheme of booster dose was being mulled for those who have received second dose against COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal