Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that the role of cooperatives would be crucial to make the country economically independent.

Addressing the Third National Cooperative Congress on Thursday, the PM said that the Constitution of Nepal has also acknowledged cooperative sector as one of the pillars of country's economy by accepting the contributions made by cooperative campaign for the citizens' overall development.

On the occasion, the PM pledged that the government was always ready to take needed steps to firmly establish cooperative campaign in the country.

"Nepal's constitution has described cooperative sector as a strong pillar for the development of socialism-oriented economy while giving a top priority," PM Prachanda said adding that the role of cooperative sector was far-reaching, meaningful and multi-dimensional.

Saying that the cooperative sector has serious roles to make Nepal's economy vibrant, the PM also asked the cooperatives to gradually shift their priorities to production and labour areas.

However, there are challenges in transforming the cooperatives to the production and labour areas adding the government would perform its role as a custodian by sharing those challenges to make cooperative sector decent and result-oriented.

Likewise, the PM directed the regulatory bodies to regulate and control the fiscal anomalies seen in the cooperative sector if the latter were involved in such acts.

The Congress started on Thursday will continue till April 8.

It is said that 11 national and international working papers would be presented in the Congress that is attended by some 1,000 participants from 70 districts across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal