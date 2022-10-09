General

A cooperatives financial institution in Nawalpur, Nawalparasi (Bardghat Susta east), has sold goats worth Rs. 7 million during the Dashain festival. Since the beginning of Dashain festival, the Lekbesi Social Entrepreneurs Women’s Cooperatives Society in Jhyalbas, Hupsekot Rural Municipality-4 of the district has sold goats worth Rs. 7 million.

The cooperatives sold 450 goats this Dashain, according to Manager of the cooperatives Sushila Pariyar. The goats were collected from farmers and sold through the collection center established by the cooperatives. The goats were sold at Rs 530 to Rs 560 per kg when weighed live.

The cooperatives collects and buys goats from the farmers giving them a fair price and hence they need not worry about marketing, said manager Pariyar. According to him, the number of goats sold this year was much less than last year. Last year, about 1,000 and 1,755 goats were sold two years ago, but this year the sales were very low.

Manager Pariyar said it may be due to the recession of the market or post-COVID impact leading to the lower sales. For the past 6 years, the cooperatives has been buying and selling goats from the farmers with a nominal profit.

Similarly, the Arunjyoti Social Women Entrepreneurs Cooperatives in Madhyabindu Municipality-12 and Agricultural Cooperatives in Mainaghat have also collected and sold goats for meat lovers during the Dashain festival.

Since there is a lot of grazing land in the hilly areas of Nawalpur, most of the farmers in here are rearing goats.

Source: National News Agency Nepal