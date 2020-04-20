General

Chief Minister of Karnali state, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, has stressed the need of mutual cooperation among governments of all levels to prevent the risk of COVID-19. Speaking in a video conference with chiefs of District Coordination Committee of all 10 districts in Karnali state on Monday, Chief Minister Shahi laid emphasis that governments of all levels should seriously involve to prevent and control coronavirus.

He also lauded the initiatives being taken by local levels against COVID-19 and urged the District Coordination Committees to inform the state government about problems and necessary coordination with concerned local levels.

“The main priority is to fight against coronavirus with unity”, added the Chief Minister. CM Shahi said that we can beat the crisis if we start to mobilize integrated team comprising people’s representatives, health workers, security personnel and volunteers at local level to save life of people in pandemic.

On the occasion, he shared that the state government had made necessary arrangement for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus, adding that the local levels would not face lack of necessary budget, health equipment and daily essentials.

Chief Minister Shahi suggested the families working in agro sector to maintain social distance. He also urged the chiefs of District Coordination Committee to effectively implement the lockdown.

Source: National News Agency