The on-going online classes have not been found to be effective for the students with disability. A study in the field has pointed out to make further coordination among the local levels to increase the participants.

A report prepared in the seven provinces with participants of students with disability in the virtual learning of late caused by the COVID-19 pandemic shows that the virtual classes were not found as effective as it was predicted.

A study report prepared by Human Rights Promotion Society indicates that special access should be extended to include children with mental disability, autism, drown syndrome among others.

The report was prepared with the financial support Australian Embassy in Kathmandu. The report shared that there are 75,000 students with disability in the country.

In a virtual programme organized with participation of stakeholders today, the participants pointed out to prepare field report and adopt effective measurers to make the virtual classes effective for students with disability.

Source: National News Agency Nepal