Secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Krishna Bahadur Raut, has said the communications sector, which makes impact in all spheres of society, should play a positive role in preparation of government's annual policy and programmes and budget.

Assuming the office at the Communications Ministry today, Secretary Raut opined that communications sector should connect country's economic development, production sector and service delivery.

He opined that robust coordination among all three tiers of governments would make communications more effective.

Mentioning that further challenges and opportunities have surfaced in communications sector due to rapid development of technology, the Secretary expressed the view that such problems could be resolved through support and collaboration of all the ministry subordinates.

He stressed the need for lessening and controlling cyber-crime which is increasing in the society. "Information technology sector should however be expanded to make overall society dynamic", shared Raut.

Source: National News Agency Nepal