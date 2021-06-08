General

The District Coordination Committee Tanahu has directed the local government not to let the use of machinery at river ghats in Devghat rural municipality.

A meeting of the coordination committee held a few days ago ordered the local government to immediately stop the use of machinery at Bhuwantar, and Seti Bhateri of Trishuli River and Kali Bhateri of Kali River.

As the committee said, there are complaints from the public level that that a large number of excavators are being used illegally for the mining contract here. Similarly, media and political parties have also raised the issues.

During the meeting, Chief Administrative Officer of Devghat, Narahari Sapkota, said the local government had proceeded with the contract management process for the systematic excavation and supplies of sand, stones, gravel and sand from the river ghats after conducting the environment impact assessment for the purpose internal revenue collection.

But the coordination committee has stated that the environmental study report passed by the local government for the purpose of mining industry does not incorporate provisions as per the criteria approved by the Council of Ministers.

‘’The areas considered important in view of religious aspects and are the parts of the Chure conservation area as well and instructions have been given to stop the use of machinery on river ghats without any further delay,’’ the decision of the coordination committee reads.

Earlier, a group of youths from Devghat had submitted a protest letter to the local government alleging that the excavation was carried out indiscriminately. The group wants the local government to stop the excavation of riverine products from the main ghats of Devghat and to make public the related EIA report, contract agreement and details of the quantity of excavated riverine materials. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal