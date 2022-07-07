Key Issues

Representatives of various ministries, departments and security agencies held a discussion on international border security and management. They underscored the need for better coordination among the stakeholders.

In the two-day seminar on security, they discussed how they could identify the area of coordination and management of international border. The seminar was organized by border inspection and survey directorate of Nepal Army.

Addressing concluding session of the seminar on Thursday, Chief of Army Staff, Prabhuram Sharma, said Nepal Army is firm in abiding by the order of Nepal government irrespective of the adversity. The NA is committed to serve the nation. The NA has been conducting regular study by linking the border security issues to the national security and regional integrity.

He pointed out the need that concerned agencies must have smooth coordination to keep vigilance and control the unwanted activities at border area.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma had also underscored the need of coordination and cooperation for strengthening security.

Source: National News Agency Nepal