A delegation headed by Coordinator of 26th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP-26) organizing committee and British lawmaker, Alok Sharma, called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The COP-26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is taking place from 1-12 November 2020, in Glasgow, UK.

At a meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence, Baluwatar, on Wednesday, the delegation enquired the PM on climate change impacts in the Himalayan region of Nepal, shared PM's press adviser Surya Thapa.

Thapa further shared the delegation also told PM Oli that the COP-26 was interested to study emerging impacts of climate change in the Himalayan region of Nepal.

The delegation further said they were positively taking Nepal's planning to convene Sagarmatha Dialogue Programme so as to address the issues of climate change.

On the occasion, delegation leader Sharma expressed readiness to collaborate with the government to that end, Thapa informed.

Sharma also lauded Nepal's planning to reduce carbon emission from 2030 to 2050.

According to press advisor Thapa, PM Oli extended thanks to the host committee of COP-26 for including Nepal in the list of countries to be visited prior to the convening of the conference.

On the occasion, Prime Minster Oli informed the delegation about Nepal's efforts and commitment towards reducing carbon emission.

"Prime Minster noted the delegation that Nepal wants proper attention of the international community to the impacts of global climate change in its Himalayan region", Thapa added.

PM Oli also informed the delegation that the Sagarmatha Dialogue Programme which was adjourned this year due to COVID-19 pandemic would be convened in coming days.

The COP-26 that was scheduled for November 2020 was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal