General

Special Correspondent Bhishma Raj Ojha

The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) kicked off on Sunday in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh. This year’s COP will continue till November 8, which is expected to give an inclusive and ambitious results acting on agreements, decisions and commitments reached in the past including Rio Declaration and from COP26.

Though the formal beginning of the event started on Sunday, the Leader Summit of the COP-27 will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Heads of the states and governments of different countries are scheduled to address the Leader Summit.

In the COP-27, some 30,000 government officials, civil society members, activists, researchers, media persons and other stakeholders are taking part from 197 member states across the world.

Minister for Women, Children, and Senior Citizens Uma Regmi-led team has attended the COP-27. Along with Minister Regmi, Secretary at the Ministry of Forests and Environment Dr Pem Narayan Kandel and other high-level officials would attend different formal and informal meetings as well as sideline talks.

It is also believed to focus on a broader range of issues including enhancing implementation and raising ambitious issues related to climate change.

Similarly, the issues of greenhouse gas emission reduction, that of bringing together world’s all countries to maintain earth’s temperature increment at 1.5 degree Celsius, the preparations of an action plan to implement Glasgow Climate Pact, the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and ambitious goals of emissions reduction, the implementation of the Finance for Climate Adaptation from COP26 and the agreement on the global goals on climate adaptation are on the table.

Additionally, other agendas for the conference include forwarding all agendas related to climate finance, improvement and facilitation in agreements reached earlier to achieve concrete and balanced results and the issues related to Santiago Network, according to the Ministry of Forest and Environment of Nepal.

For the conference, the Ministry has prepared a concept paper that includes issues to be put up on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal