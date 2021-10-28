Key Issues

COP26, the global climate summit being held at Glasgow, UK is taken as a significant opportunity to build international coordination and cooperation to face the challenges of climate change.

Internalizing the significance, the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday endorsed National Adaptation Plan (2021-2050), Nepal's Long Term Strategy for Net Zero Emission, and National Framework on Climate Change-induced Loss and Damage'.

These documents and the agenda they have would be presented with top priority by the government in the COP26.

The COP26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 at Glasgow City of Scotland, the UK.

A high level delegation led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is attending the event. The Minister for Forest and Environment, Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav and high level officials from the ministry are attending the event.

Issues of climate crisis facing LDCs would be raised during the global event. Nepal is one of the vulnerable countries to climate change. It is said Nepal is presenting the pressing issues of loss and damage caused by climate change, adaptation capacity, climate finance, mountain ecosystem etc.

Prime Minister Deuba-led delegation is leaving for the UK tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal