General

Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel presented the Nepal Gazette containing the notice published regarding the dissolution of the House of Representatives to the Constitutional Bench today.

The Constitutional Bench has been hearing the pleadings on the writ petitions filed at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower house of the Federal parliament.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had on December 20 dissolved the House of Representatives and announced elections to the parliament for April 30 and May 10, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Pleading on behalf the writ petitioners in the Constitutional Bench on Thursday, advocates Tikaram Bhattarai and Om Prakash Sharma had raised objections that the notice on the dissolution of the House of Representatives was not published in the Nepal Gazette.

Attorney General Kharel presented before the Bench the Nepal Gazette dated December 20, containing the notice related to the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Justice Anil Kumar Sinha had urged the defendants to present before the Bench if the decision (on dissolution of House of Representatives) had been published in the Gazette.

The Constitutional Bench is continuing hearing into the writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal