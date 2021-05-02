General

A community hospital has come into operation at Mulpani, Kathmandu targeting Covid-19 infected as local transmissions have increased with a deepening crisis caused by the second wave of coronavirus.

At present, ten infected people are being treated at the health facility operated by the Kageshwori Manohara municipality, said mayor Krishnahari Thapa. “Anyone can contact us at 01-4153593 if any infected needs medical care,’’ he said.

The facility is operating from a rented building and the monthly fare is Rs 100 thousands. The hospital has four ambulances and one dedicated ambulance for Covid-19 patients. It could make use of 40-50 beds at the moment, he said.

If anyone at the locality is suspected of contracting the virus and requires a medical care, they can contact at 9841655621 (Chiran Katuwal) and 9861669306 (Krishna Bishunkhe) for ambulance service. Mayor Thapa urged the locals to take further precautions and follow all health safety protocols against the virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal