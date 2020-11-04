Health & Safety

Construction of a new corona hospital building in Udayapur district has reached its final stage. The project is expected to be completed by mid-November and will operate in the third week of November, said Khagendra Rai, chairperson of the COVID-19 hospital management committee and Chaudandi municipality mayor.

The 40-bed well-equipped hospital will have ICU and ventilators, he said. Spanning four bighas of the lands, the project costs Rs 26 million provided jointly by eight local levels.

Katari, Triyuga, Chaudandi and Belaka municipalities provided Rs 1.5 million each and Rautamai, Udayapurgadhi Tapli and Limchungbung rural municipalities Rs 1 million each.

Likewise, the Government of Switzerland donated Rs 15 million and House of Representatives member Dr Narayan Khadka, who won from Udayapur constituency 1 in the Constituent Assembly elections, Rs 2.5 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal